Bodden: Gov’t won’t resume funding after CIFA elections

Domestic football will have a new president after this weekend, but that doesn’t mean Government is set to resume its funding to the Cayman Islands Football Association.

Sports Minister Hon. Osbourne Bodden 27 May tells Cayman 27 his Ministry will not re-start financial support for CIFA despite it holding elections for the post of President and Deputy General Secretary at an Extraordinary Congress scheduled for 28 May.

Bodden says, in the eyes of the Government, CIFA’s elections will not result in a new Executive Committee.

The Sports Ministry last year cut CIFA’s funding following the arrest of former boss Jeffrey Webb and after auditors said they found suspicious financial transactions on CIFA’s books. Also last year, the Anti-Corruption Commission began an investigation into a matter involving CIFA.

Former CIFA Treasurer Canover Watson also was sentenced to prison last year. During his trial, it came out that FIFA grant money earmarked for CIFA may have been taken by Webb.

Blake says CIFA is working with any and all investigators and has had assitance from FIFA to see if there is any money that can’t be accounted for over the last several years.

An e-mail sent to Blake late this afternoon seeking response on the Minister’s comments was not returned.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

Print

