Cayman 27 is your home for Tri-Nations Series cricket

The West Indies are set to host Australia and South Africa in the Caribbean and Cayman 27 is your home to see all of it.

Cayman 27 is set to broadcast all 10 matches of the upcoming Tri-Nations Series, which is an ODI format tournament.

The West Indies open the competition versus South Africa on 3 June.

The final is set for 26 June.

Australia is the top-ranked team in the International Cricket Council One Day International rankings.

South Africa ranks third while the Windies come in at eighth.

