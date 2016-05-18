Internet sensation Gobi

Wheelin’ and Skiddin’ has been the catchphrase all long weekend. Gobi Goulbourne became a local internet sensation after we aired a clip of his colourful description of a 5-car pile up on Eastern Avenue Friday. Cayman 27’s Philipp Richter goes back to the barbershop to meet up with him.

The video all your friends talked about this weekend, Gobi Run!

“Everybody know me to be a little juvenile person at times. You know, run a little humor here and there and that’s expected of me cause I did a little theatre back home, but nothing big, like in school, skits and stuff,” said Mr. Goulbourne

Having a performers background, one TV interview has given him his big break.

“That’s the first time I saw it and I nearly burst to pieces,” said Gobi

Mr. Goulbourne says Genius & Broderick are a cut above the rest.

“Brodrick is from the next community from where I live, I met Brodrick a couple years ago and he has been my barber from down Jamaica and I knew Genius for donkey years.” Said Mr. Gobi.

Last week no one knew who Alphanzo Gobi Goulbourne was, now he’s a world wide internet sensation with his interview on the 5-car smash, by the barbershop shared all over facebook and being remixed.

“I was in West Bay when some little kids came up to me and said you were the guy who said wheeling and skidding and I went to the football match on Sunday. And I’ll say that I’m an easy going person, no hypeness to me and the stardom to me is just like falling down on me,” said Gobi.

On an island where everybody knows everybody, Gobi is now a local celebrity, even Mr. G’s barber shop is seeing new faces.

“That interest has sparked that some clients have come by just to get a haircut, just to hear how the story actually happened because, in my opinion it was just a freak accident.” Said Gary Watler, owner of Mr. G’s Barbershop.

“Basically gimmicking around and probably just giving the interview, like you know, jokingly, and the next day, I was in my bed and I heard my phone just going on and on and on,” said Gobi.

And as the views keep going up and up and up, maybe the next phone call Gobi gets, could be the one that takes him to stardom, Philipp Richter, Cayman 27.

