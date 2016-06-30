C3 Pure Fibre
Premier League
News

The final bell rings for Chris Bounds

June 29, 2016
1 Comment
Andrel Harris
1 Min Read

Chances are if you attended a public high school in the last 30 years, then chances are you met, interacted with and probably were even taught by Mr. Chris Bounds. After more than three decades of educating and helping to mold the minds of thousands of children, the final bell has rang for Mr. Bounds.

Clifton Hunter High’s Cimboco Deputy Principal Martina Oparaocha said, “He has firm principals, and a clear moral compass. He’s ‘incorruptible’, if that’s a word. You can’t corrupt Mr. Bounds.”

His legacy as a Teacher, Mentor and Head of Year, is multi generational. He taught the parents and grandparents of some of his current pupil. Although he is an impressive educator, he is often shy and would rather avoid the lime light where possible, and so he declined. Despite his silence, his message of devotion, love and respect still rings clear.

To view the story in its entirety click on the video.

About the author

View All Posts
Andrel Harris

Andrel Harris

After completing high school in Cayman, Andrel Harris joined the news team as a Reporter Trainee in 2013. Now he serves as a reporter/producer, as well as the 'Cayman 27 Today' anchor. He also contributes to the talk shows and present weather forecasts. He hails from the district of North Side.

"Working with Cayman 27 has been a rewarding and eye opening experience. Through the power of the media, I've been able to help give a voice to the people living in Cayman." - Andrel Harris

1 Comment

Click here to post a comment

  • Mr. Bounds always brought the ultimate professionalism to the teaching profession. He would move around the JGHS compound so quickly we often thought it was impossible for him to be in two places at once.

    Some students lovingly called him Mr. Bounce!

    He deserves all of the plaudits so fittingly bestowed on him.

Kirk Freeport1
Clean Gas
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Blacktower
Advertise With Us
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: