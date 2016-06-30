The final bell rings for Chris Bounds

Chances are if you attended a public high school in the last 30 years, then chances are you met, interacted with and probably were even taught by Mr. Chris Bounds. After more than three decades of educating and helping to mold the minds of thousands of children, the final bell has rang for Mr. Bounds.

Clifton Hunter High’s Cimboco Deputy Principal Martina Oparaocha said, “He has firm principals, and a clear moral compass. He’s ‘incorruptible’, if that’s a word. You can’t corrupt Mr. Bounds.”

His legacy as a Teacher, Mentor and Head of Year, is multi generational. He taught the parents and grandparents of some of his current pupil. Although he is an impressive educator, he is often shy and would rather avoid the lime light where possible, and so he declined. Despite his silence, his message of devotion, love and respect still rings clear.

To view the story in its entirety click on the video.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

Print

