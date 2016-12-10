10K for Camana Bay

Michael Williams is about to take the saying “Don’t spend it all in one place” to a new level.

Just in time for Christmas, Mr. Williams won a $10,000 gift card to spend in Camana Bay as a part of their Christmas holiday contest.

Mr Williams came to the Hurleys Media offices to pick up his early Christmas present.

“I was crying when I found out but yeah I was really excited, this will help a lot for this year, you guys made me my year so this is really something different for me,” said Big Winner, Michael Williams.

It will be a very Merry Christmas in the Williams house this year that’s for sure.

