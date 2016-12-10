Premier League
C3 Pure Fibre
News

10K for Camana Bay

December 23, 2016
Philipp Richter
1 Min Read

Michael Williams is about to take the saying “Don’t spend it all in one place” to a new level.

Just in time for Christmas, Mr. Williams won a $10,000 gift card to spend in Camana Bay as a part of their Christmas holiday contest.
Mr Williams came to the Hurleys Media offices to pick up his early Christmas present.

“I was crying when I found out but yeah I was really excited, this will help a lot for this year, you guys made me my year so this is really something different for me,” said Big Winner, Michael Williams.

It will be a very Merry Christmas in the Williams house this year that’s for sure.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter was born in Austria and moved to the Cayman Islands at the age of three. Throughout his life, he has always enjoyed documenting his surroundings with cameras. Studying television broadcasting and communications, he now can show the reality of life in Grand Cayman to the public.

Cayman National Bank
Clean Gas
Kirk Freeport1
Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Cleveland Clinic
Advertise With Us
Premier League
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: