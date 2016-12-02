2nd shooting in as many days leaves man in critical condition

A second shooting in as many days leaves a man in critical condition and police searching for the triggerman.

A 31-year old West Bay man was standing outside Super C’s restaurant on Watercourse Rd., in West Bay, around 10:45 p.m. Monday (26 December) when a person dressed in dark clothing approached him and fired several shots, according to police. The victim was hit in his upper body. He was transported to the Cayman Islands Hospital where police say he remains in critical but stable condition.

Super C’s was the site of another shooting incident last month.

This shooting comes one day after an 18-year-old man was shot outside of Fete Nightclub, in the Seven Mile Beach area of George Town. That victim also remains in the hospital in critical condition. Police say the suspects in that incident made off on a motorcycle and they received reports later Sunday (25 December) of shots being fired at a motorcycle near the nightclub. Police have confirmed those incidents are related.

Both matters are under investigation by the Criminal Investigation Department.

The shootings come weeks after police announced they’ve seen an increase in gang-related violent behaviour.

Police are appealing to anyone with any information to contact the George Town CID at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS at 949-7777 or via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online at the link: https://www.tipsubmit.com/WebTips.aspx?AgencyID=681.

