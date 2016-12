Five people were hospitalised Wednesday (28 December) following a head-on collision.

Around 4:20 p.m., a Kia Sportage and a Ford Explorer collided on Shamrock Rd. in the vicinity of Midsummer Dr., according to police.

Five of the six people in the cars were taken to and remain in the hospital with injuries not believed to be life threatening.

The accident remains under investigation and no arrests have been made.

