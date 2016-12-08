8 free buses for New Year’s Eve

For 16 years the National Drug Council (NDC) have provided free bus rides for those who drink on new year’s eve and this year the bus will travel 8 different routes.

Routes will start from Morgan’s Harbour in West Bay, 2 routes will be in George Town and one bus will make its way to Eastern districts. The National Drug Council’s Information Officer Dr. Susan Young said based on police feedback for last year’s DUI arrests on new year’s eve the service is working.

“Last year there were no DUI arrests on new year’s eve so in part they’ve contributed that to the free bus service, I guess as well as increased patrols on New Year’s Eve night but they have acknowledged that the free purple bus service may contribute to no DUI,” Dr. Young said.

The Information Officer said the NDC has a wish list to improve funding for the service to increase the number from 8 buses to 10. She said one of the buses cater to people in Cayman Brac.

The purple bus service will run from 9 P.M. to 3 A.M. on New Year’s Eve.

Click link for details. http://www.ndc.ky/dd-purple-ribbon-bus.html

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

Print

