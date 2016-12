A crowd of Christmas shoppers got into the holiday spirit last weekend, picking out christmas gifts unique to Cayman to put under the tree.

There were over a dozen stalls of variety at Camana Bay’s Artesian market.

Where shoppers browsed and could get items ranging from sculptures to christmas decorations and even jewelry.

All made locally in the Cayman Islands, this is the last artesian market of the year.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

Print