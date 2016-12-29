Beautiful You: New Year’s Eve tips

Premier League
December 29, 2016
Angela Sevilla
1 Min Read

The holiday season  is a time for socializing, dressing to impress and looking your best but is all the celebrating taking a toll on your hair and skin?  On Beautiful You today we get tips from the beauty experts for before and after New Year’s Eve.  Joining Daybreak’s Tonie Chisholm is Darla Dilbert, Owner of Eclipze Hair Design & Day Spa.

