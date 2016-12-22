Premier League
C3 Pure Fibre
News

Bill for beneficial owners framework gazetted

December 21, 2016
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

The legislative framework setting up Cayman’s beneficial ownership information platform is now open for public review. The Companies Amendment Bill and accompanying bills which establish the electronic platform were gazetted this week.

They pave the way for a second phase of the consultation on the planned access point to retrieve beneficial owners of assets held here. The law sets out the way beneficial ownership information will be shared, accessed and by whom this will be done.
Financial Services Minister Hon. Wayne Panton says this is not an attempt to introduce a public or central register of beneficial ownership information.
The minister adds a register will only be established when it’s a global standard.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Clean Gas
Kirk Freeport1
Cayman National Bank
Cleveland Clinic
Advertise With Us
Premier League
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: