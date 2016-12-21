Black Pearl Skate Jam

The Black Pearl Skatepark hosted a Christmas Jam on Saturday, bringing out Cayman’s young x-game hopefuls.

The event brought out those on scooters, bikes and skateboards and even had frequent games of 2-on-2 basketball.

For the kids who weren’t shooting hoops, they were getting their tricks on ramps and stairs, and even ledges.

“It just gives them something to do, other than staying at home on a computer all the time, not like that’s a bad thing , but sitting down just eating chips, surfing the web, you don’t really gain much from it, you have to be active and stuff also,” said Devante Wright from the Black Pearl Skatepark.

The Black Pearl Skatepark hopes to have events every quarter, the next event will be in March.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

Print

