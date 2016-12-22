Premier League
Blue Iguana exhibit debuts at NYC’s Bronx Zoo

December 21, 2016
Joseph Avary
A new exhibit at the Bronx Zoo in New York City is featuring Cayman’s largest native land animal, the blue iguana.

The exhibit showcases the blues’ conservation success story. Once numbering fewer than 20 animals, the species has been brought back from the brink of extinction. The blue iguana was recently upgraded from critically endangered to endangered by the International Union for the Conservation of Nature…

The National Trust’s blue iguana recovery programme has released more than a thousand blues back into the wild since its inception.

The two young blues at the Bronx Zoo were sourced from other zoos participating in the species survival plan.

Joe Avary joined the Cayman 27 team in January 2014, bringing nearly two decades of experience in TV news to the islands. He spends his time away from the office scuba diving, practicing yoga, and trying to make his friends laugh at his comedic stylings. He proudly calls the district of West Bay home, and loves nothing more than relaxing visits to the Sister Islands.

