Bolivian Government blame airline and pilot for plane crash

Bolivian Government are blaming LaMia Airline and the pilot for the accident last month in Colombia in which 71 people died, including most of the Chapecoense Soccer Club team in Brazil.

According to an investigation conducted by the Bolivian Government the airline and the pilot are directly responsible for the incident. The plane crash occurred in November after the aircraft apparently ran out of fuel and crashed into the mountains near the Medellin Airport where Chapecoense was to play in the first leg of the Copa Sudamericana Final.

The investigation also claims that Bolivia has no risk of losing its certification because the accident was an “isolated” situation resulting from a chain of errors of the company LaMia and the pilot.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

Print

