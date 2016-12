A boy loses sight in one eye and a man is in police custody following an altercation Monday (19 December) in a West Bay yard.

Police say they arrested a 20-year-old West Bay man Tuesday (20 December) on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm.

It stems from an incident on Duxie’s Lane, when police say the man hit a 16-year-old boy with a piece of wood. A police spokesperson says it’s believed the boy has permanently lost vision in his right eye.

The two knew each other.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

Print