Brathwaite voted winner of the ICC Twenty20 Performance of the Year

December 23, 2016
Jade Webster
Carlos Brathwaite was voted winner of the ICC Twenty20 Performance of the Year.

It was his magical innings that won west indies the T20 World Cup in India earlier this year. The West Indies Twenty20 Captain copped the prize for his memorable batting in the final over of the final against arch-rivals England last April when the ICC announced its annual awards yesterday.

With West Indies needing 19 off the final over, the all-rounder hit four consecutive sixes off Ben Stokes in India in one of the greatest finishes in sporting history immediately gaining his stardom.

The performance earned West Indies their second ICC World T20 title the first team to win the trophy twice. The first victory came against Sri Lanka at the in Colombo back in October 2012.

Jade Webster has rejoined the Cayman 27 Team as Sports Reporter/ Producer in August 2016. Jade has a background in News and has developed a passion for Sports while covering international Games. Jade was one of 35 Young Reporters selected worldwide to be apart of the Young Reporters Programme by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) at the Second Youth Olympic Games in Nanjing, China. She was awarded the 'Best IOC Young Reporter', and went on to cover the Second Winter Youth Olympic Games in Lilehammer, Norway. Jade was also selected as a Young Reporter in 2015 to cover the Toronto Pan American Games, where she was awarded a Hockey Stick for her hard-work and dedication. Jade was the Press Officer for the Cayman Islands Olympic Committee at the 2016 Summer Olympic Games in Rio de Janerio, Brazil. She graduated with honors in Broadcast Journalism from the University of South Florida

