Brathwaite voted winner of the ICC Twenty20 Performance of the Year

Carlos Brathwaite was voted winner of the ICC Twenty20 Performance of the Year.

It was his magical innings that won west indies the T20 World Cup in India earlier this year. The West Indies Twenty20 Captain copped the prize for his memorable batting in the final over of the final against arch-rivals England last April when the ICC announced its annual awards yesterday.

With West Indies needing 19 off the final over, the all-rounder hit four consecutive sixes off Ben Stokes in India in one of the greatest finishes in sporting history immediately gaining his stardom.

The performance earned West Indies their second ICC World T20 title the first team to win the trophy twice. The first victory came against Sri Lanka at the in Colombo back in October 2012.

