Bush rejects Ombudsman plan

December 23, 2016
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

The Ombudsman Bill and its accompanying legislative changes also will be in the LA.
Opposition leader Hon. McKeeva Bush has registered his objection to the creation of the Office of Ombudsman.
He says the changes, which will see the removal of the Information Commissioner, Complaints Commissioner and Police Complaints Authority, will be counter productive.
“Why couldn’t that work? It was working. If the system allowed it to work, but this new government come in with this Ombudsman thing, all these things in one to what? Further more bureaucracy, you cannot get anywhere. That’s why I don’t support it, more bureaucracy,” the Opposition Leader says.
The Ombudsman Bill heads to the next sitting of the LA. No date has been announced for that meeting.

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

