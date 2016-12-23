Bush says prosperity not reaching the poor

Opposition Leader Hon. McKeeva Bush says even though Cayman’s economy is moving upward that prosperity is not reaching people on the ground.

He says all must benefit from the spoils of Cayman’s good times.

The Opposition Leader contends there are people still losing their homes and many families are still without money.

“People still on the streets hungry, people are, you go to funerals people begging you, people come to your house begging you,” Mr Bush says.

It’s a reality the Opposition Leader says he faces daily even though Cayman’s economy is on the upswing he says people are hurting and that should not be.

“You can make the economy good but if it does not trickle down to the people then what good have you done?” Mr Bush says.

This week the ESO shared statistics pointing to continued economic growth. But as the good times roll in he’s wary of regional tourism competitors like Cuba and Jamaica.

“We must be worried because cruise industry is improving, cruise industry is going to the higher end. We do not want the bread and butter people, we are not going to turn them away because it still means some money coming, but like we want with the hotels we want with the cruise. We want the best,” Mr Bush says.

The Opposition Leader says he’s anxious to see what government will do to address this, as well as, what Cayman’s position will be at the end of the new budget cycle.

Mr bush adds that he expects the growth rate to continue in 2017.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

Print

