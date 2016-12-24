Premier League
Care boxes to spread cheer to the needy on Christmas Eve

December 23, 2016
Joseph Avary
‘Tis the season for giving, and this Christmas Eve, those in need will be receiving a little box of Christmas cheer.

Christmas care boxes will be distributed Saturday afternoon from 3 to 5 PM at the West Bay public beach. The boxes will include food and other essentials, and professional stylists will be on hand to provide free haircuts for those in need.

“There are a lot of people in need, there are a lot of people going hungry, and there’s people that don’t have electricity on,” said Caymums group administrator Nicole Eastman. “For people who have that, it’s a really good way to get to give to someone else.”

If you’d like to get involved, it’s not too late. You can bring your own care box, or food item, to the West Bay public beach Saturday by 2 PM.

Joseph Avary

Joseph Avary

Joe Avary joined the Cayman 27 team in January 2014, bringing nearly two decades of experience in TV news to the islands. He spends his time away from the office scuba diving, practicing yoga, and trying to make his friends laugh at his comedic stylings. He proudly calls the district of West Bay home, and loves nothing more than relaxing visits to the Sister Islands.

