Celebrating safely

Many of us like to celebrate with fireworks over the holidays, but those who sell the explosives say safety is key.

Local firework store owner Eugene Trott believes that the warning labels are overlooked at times and people do not understand the full risk involved in dealing with fireworks

At the end of every purchase, his store hands out additional information to keep people informed and safe this new years.

“And if you’re shooting off seven mile beach and you have an offshore wind, you’re fine because you can’t hurt anything out there in the ocean, but obviously if you’re shooting next to your neighbour’s house and the wind is blowing towards your house, it could send debris that way and you have to be aware of that as wells” said Pyro-technician, Eugene Trott.

The list of firework safety that Mr. Trott hands to his customers.

