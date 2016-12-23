Premier League
News

Chamber president not happy with long airport lines

December 22, 2016
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

Chamber of Commerce president Paul Pearson says government must address long lines at the airport ahead of what’s expected to be a busy high season.

Government currently is expanding the airport to allow for more space, but while those renovations are in the works. Mr Pearson says the lines at arrivals and departures are unacceptable.
“They seem to be doing things to ratify and to help the situation go, but particularly in this busy time and the oncoming season, which will be the busiest season we have had for a number of years that is a big concern for us,” Mr Pearson says.
The full airport expansion project is expected to be completed by mid 2018.

About the author

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

