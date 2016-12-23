Chamber president not happy with long airport lines

Chamber of Commerce president Paul Pearson says government must address long lines at the airport ahead of what’s expected to be a busy high season.

Government currently is expanding the airport to allow for more space, but while those renovations are in the works. Mr Pearson says the lines at arrivals and departures are unacceptable.

“They seem to be doing things to ratify and to help the situation go, but particularly in this busy time and the oncoming season, which will be the busiest season we have had for a number of years that is a big concern for us,” Mr Pearson says.

The full airport expansion project is expected to be completed by mid 2018.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

Print

