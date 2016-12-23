Chapecoense survivor Ruschel returns to pitch for the first time

One of the survivors of the Chapecoense plane crash returned to the soccer pitch for the first time since the deadly accident to give the opening kick at a charity match in Brazil.

Alan Ruschel stepped onto the field to applause’s as he waved to the cheering crowds in the stands. The 27-year-old was one of only six survivors on the plane which crashed into the mountains near Medellin killing 71 people including almost all of Ruschel’s teammates.

Argentine soccer player Andres Alessandro invited Ruchel to take part in the charity match, which he runs and which benefits children in need.

Ruschel hopes to return to soccer within six months. The Bolivian authorities have suspended the airline’s operating license and replaced the management of its aviation authority to ensure a transparent investigation.

