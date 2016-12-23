Premier League
Chapecoense survivor Ruschel returns to pitch for the first time

December 22, 2016
Jade Webster
1 Min Read

One of the survivors of the Chapecoense plane crash returned to the soccer pitch for the first time since the deadly accident to give the opening kick at a charity match in Brazil.

Alan Ruschel stepped onto the field to applause’s as he waved to the cheering crowds in the stands. The 27-year-old was one of only six survivors on the plane which crashed into the mountains near Medellin killing 71 people including almost all of Ruschel’s teammates.

Argentine soccer player Andres Alessandro invited Ruchel to take part in the charity match, which he runs and which benefits children in need.

Ruschel hopes to return to soccer within six months. The Bolivian authorities have suspended the airline’s operating license and replaced the management of its aviation authority to ensure a transparent investigation.

Jade Webster

Jade Webster has rejoined the Cayman 27 Team as Sports Reporter/ Producer in August 2016. Jade has a background in News and has developed a passion for Sports while covering international Games. Jade was one of 35 Young Reporters selected worldwide to be apart of the Young Reporters Programme by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) at the Second Youth Olympic Games in Nanjing, China. She was awarded the 'Best IOC Young Reporter', and went on to cover the Second Winter Youth Olympic Games in Lilehammer, Norway. Jade was also selected as a Young Reporter in 2015 to cover the Toronto Pan American Games, where she was awarded a Hockey Stick for her hard-work and dedication. Jade was the Press Officer for the Cayman Islands Olympic Committee at the 2016 Summer Olympic Games in Rio de Janerio, Brazil. She graduated with honors in Broadcast Journalism from the University of South Florida

