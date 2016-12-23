Christmas losing meaning

Premier League
December 22, 2016
Philipp Richter
1 Min Read

For Christians around the world, Christmas is a time to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ.

But one preacher believes the meaning is changing.
Pastor Mike Irby, From the First Baptist Church in Savannah, says society is getting caught up in the commercial side of the holiday instead of appreciating  the birth of Jesus.

“So this gospel, this good news of christ has been born, into all the world to bring salvation to the world for who believe it’s important, but when we get caught up in commercialism and buying gifts and buying this and buying that, we tend to forget about what’s most important, the greatest gift of all, salvation,” said Pastor Michael Irby.

Christmas is celebrated on Sunday.

Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter was born in Austria and moved to the Cayman Islands at the age of three. Throughout his life, he has always enjoyed documenting his surroundings with cameras. Studying television broadcasting and communications, he now can show the reality of life in Grand Cayman to the public.

