Cayman Islands Motorcycle Riders Association President Keith Keller joined Cayman 27’s Patrick Kreitlow to talk about their PSA that was released earlier today that sends a powerful message to the public about drinking and driving.
CIMRA releases powerful PSA
December 20, 2016
1 Min Read
