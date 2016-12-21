Duty concessions extension on building materials praised

With government’s recent announcement on extending the duty concession for building materials here in Cayman, small business owners are calling it a boost for the entire construction industry.

The government said there will be no duty in the sister islands to bring in materials until the end of 2020 and said there will be a 15% duty on building materials imported into Grand Cayman until next year December.

Manager of R&R Construction Rupert Hunt said furthering the duty on construction materials gives him more scope to hire workers.

“It helps me to hire more workers both foreigners and Caymanians and also to give them a better pay and also to give to the persons who are building homes a better price,” Mr. Hunt said.

Cayman 27’s Mario Grey has more.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

Print

