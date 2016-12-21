Consumer Price Index increases

It’s not the news you want to hear around the holidays, especially when you’re making your list and checking it twice.

Cayman’s Consumer Price Index is up according the Economics and Statistical Office. It’s the first increase after six consecutive quarters of decline.

The index stood at 102.7 at the end of the third quarter of 2016, up by 0.5 per cent over last year’s total for the same period.

However compared to second quarter ending in June the CPI increased by 2.3 per cent. The largest contributor to increase prices at restaurants and hotels 6.6 per cent to be exact. Accommodation service fees rose by 8.7 percent. Also pushing the index upwards recreation, culture and education which also showed increases.

