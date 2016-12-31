Premier League
Cuban migrants stand at 85

December 30, 2016
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

The tally of Cuban migrants on Grand Cayman increased by 34 after the migrants, all of whom, landed in Cayman Brac over the holiday weekend were transferred here yesterday.
The 29 men and five women arrived in Cayman Brac waters in two boatloads on Saturday and Sunday. Some 19 migrants were repatriated yesterday. To date 85 Cuban migrants are in Grand Cayman awaiting repatriation. They are housed at the Immigration Detention Centre or an approved facility.

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

