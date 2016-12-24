Dancing into the Holidays

Dancers brought the holiday spirit to Camana Bay Thursday night for Miss Jackie’s 4th annual Christmas Show.

Over 400 people witnessed a variety of performances, from infants doing ballet to solo acts such as tap dancing and modern dance. There were also duos and group performances, all complementing the festive season.

“I think after the show, everybody gets into the spirit, they really do, sometimes before the show everybody’s like, oh I don’t feel like christmas, but you know, once they see the show, it’s like all Christmas, all go, ” said Dance instructor, Jackie Balls from Miss Jackie’s School of Dance.

This years show had a shorter time to rehearse due to Miss Jackie’s health, but she has recovered and is doing better than ever.

