Premier League
C3 Pure Fibre
News

Dancing into the Holidays

December 23, 2016
Philipp Richter
1 Min Read

Dancers brought the holiday spirit to Camana Bay Thursday night for Miss Jackie’s 4th annual Christmas Show.

Over 400 people witnessed a variety of performances, from infants doing ballet to solo acts such as tap dancing and modern dance.  There were also duos and group performances, all complementing the festive season.

“I think after the show, everybody gets into the spirit, they really do, sometimes before the show everybody’s like, oh I don’t feel like christmas, but you know, once they see the show, it’s like all Christmas, all go, ” said Dance instructor, Jackie Balls from Miss Jackie’s School of Dance.

This years show had a shorter time to rehearse due to Miss Jackie’s health, but she has recovered and is doing better than ever.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter was born in Austria and moved to the Cayman Islands at the age of three. Throughout his life, he has always enjoyed documenting his surroundings with cameras. Studying television broadcasting and communications, he now can show the reality of life in Grand Cayman to the public.

Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Cayman National Bank
Clean Gas
Kirk Freeport1
Advertise With Us
Cleveland Clinic
Premier League
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: