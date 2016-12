Daybreak – December 20th 2016

Daybreak hosted its first cassava cake contest, on today’s show find out who claimed the title of top baker. We take you to a small farm in Northside to meet a young farmer who’s doing big things. On Partners in Good Health learn about the Executive Health Programme at Baptist Health South Florida. Still haven’t wrapped those gifts? Don’t worry we have a holiday hack to help give you some inspiration. And on today’s pet of the week, meet Poppy, a black lab mix with a sweet disposition.

