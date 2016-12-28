Daybreak – December 28th 2016

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

On Daybreak this morning, did you know some foods give you more health benefits when cooked? Learn how to maximise your intake of nutrients when preparing a meal on the show today. Have you been bitten by the travel bug? We take you through National Geographic’s best trips 2017 list of some jet setting inspiration. On Staying a Step Ahead, learn how to protect one of your most used joints….your elbows. And we say goodbye to a famous actress and look ahead to two movies in theatres next year on your Entertainment Report.