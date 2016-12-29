Premier League
Daybreak – December 29th 2016

December 29, 2016
Angela Sevilla
On today’s Daybreak, get ready for New Year’s Eve with beauty tips from Eclipze Hair Design & Day Spa on this week’s Beautiful You.  What were the most popular foods eaten on Christmas day? We’ll countdown the top 5 indulgences of the holiday.  On Parenting Plus, hear from Cayman Theraplay’s Dr. Mona Kazemi on how to balance work and play with your children’s schedule and in sports we recap the week’s top five plays and highlights from the second half of the summer in our year in review.

Angela Sevilla

