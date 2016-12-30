Daybreak – December 30th 2016

On Daybreak this, morning 2016 us coming to a close so it’s time to celebrate and bring in 2017 safely, the NDC will be providing their free bus service this New Year’s with a few additions. What are the top films of 2016? Find out on today’s Entertainment Report. We’re all looking to make changes or set intentions for 2017, on this week’s clip of the week find out what some kids had to say and in sports we bring you the top 5 plays of September and October and did you miss the icons launch.

