DEH to start Christmas tree mulching

Now that Christmas is over the Department of Environmental Health is firing up its wood grinder for the annual mulching of trees.

Trees must be real and can be dropped off at containers around Grand Cayman until January 20th.

Containers are placed at Ed Bush Stadium in West Bay, George Town Cricket field, Spotts dock and the southern entrance to Frank Sound Road.

Grinding begins at 7 a.m on January 21st at the Smith Road Oval with mulch given away on a first-come first-served basis.

Last year more than 1,8oo trees were turned into the mulch using the machine the DEH calls “The Beast.”

