Dodging the Potholes

If you’re hoping to avoid the gift of having to get your car fixed this holiday season, one prospect resident says you may want to drive with caution in that area, because of pot-holes.

Take a look for yourself, here are some shots of Prospect road.

One political hopeful has had enough and wants the roads fixed now, as potholes can damage people’s auto-mobiles.

“This is the way the hole starts, it starts small and then it ends up getting huge within the next couple of weeks because nobody is paying attension to it, I guess it’s because they always too busy building other roads in other places, spending more money and that is why the people of prospect have always been neglected.” Said Prospect political hopeful, Alan Wagner

