Domestic abuse rising

December 21, 2016
Police say domestic incidences in Cayman are on the rise and they’re concerned about the trend, which often includes violent behaviour.

According to an RCIPS press release, reports of domestic violence are up 44% in 2016 compared to last year.
In one weekend this month alone, 12 incidents were reported.
Two men and one woman were taken into custody this past weekend in connection with three separate domestic incidents.
Police say at least part of the spike is due to increased reporting, but add that tensions about finances can run high during the holiday season.

The R.C.I.P.S has partnered with the Cayman Islands Crisis Center and the Family Resource Center for prevention and educational purposes.

