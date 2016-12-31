Dwayne Bravo out of Big Bash League

West Indies Twenty20 star Dwayne Bravo maybe out of the big bash league after sustaining a hamstring injury during his Melbourne Renegades’ four-wicket defeat to Perth Scorchers in the Big Bash League.

The 33-year-old all-rounder put in a trademark dive to pull off a save but injured himself in the process. Scans confirm Bravo will need surgery on the injury which occurred when his left leg buckled beneath him pitching him forward into the turf at Docklands.

His injury comes just a few days after West Indies women’s star Deandra Dottin suffered multiple cheek fractures following an on-field collision with Brisbane Heat teammate Laura Harris during a women’s Big Bash League game.

