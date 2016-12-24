Garbage collection schedule

There will be no garbage collection on the boxing day holiday. This Monday and all landfills will be closed.

Collection will resume Tuesday.

Residents are advised their garbage will be collected one day later than normal.

All landfills will be open on December 27th and January 2nd.

The 24-hour drop-off site at the George Town landfill will remain open through the holidays.

