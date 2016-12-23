Premier League
Hope For Today offering rides

December 22, 2016
Patrick Kreitlow
Residents of the Hope For Today foundation will be offering free rides to and from bars over the holidays in an effort to curb drinking and driving, something Hyde says helps the recovering addicts of his halfway home deal with their behaviour struggles.

