Residents of the Hope For Today foundation will be offering free rides to and from bars over the holidays in an effort to curb drinking and driving, something Hyde says helps the recovering addicts of his halfway home deal with their behaviour struggles.
-
Hope For Today offering rides
December 22, 2016
1 Min Read
About the author
Patrick Kreitlow
Pat Kreitlow joined the Cayman 27 staff in October 2015. For nearly a decade, Pat was a familiar presence in living rooms across western Wisconsin where he was a reporter and nightly news anchor at WEAU-TV. He later served his neighbors as a state senator. When he and his wife Sharry became “empty nesters,” they moved to Grand Cayman in early 2014. They have two daughters and two grandsons.