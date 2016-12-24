Hunt continues for Norval Barrett

Police Friday (23 December) are hunting a man they say is in Cayman illegally and has been convicted of firearm and robbery charges in the past.

The RCIPS issued a press release asking the public to help them find 34-year-old Jamaican national Norval Maconia Barrett.

They’re advising anyone who sees him to use caution as they believe he could potentially be dangerous.

In 2010 he was convicted of robbing a gas station with an imitation firearm. He was acquitted in another robbery case.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or police on 949-4222. They can also call the anonymous Crime Stoppers tipline at 800-TIPS (8477).

