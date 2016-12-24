Premier League
C3 Pure Fibre
Crime News

Hunt continues for Norval Barrett

December 23, 2016
Kevin Morales
1 Min Read

Police Friday (23 December) are hunting a man they say is in Cayman illegally and has been convicted of firearm and robbery charges in the past.

The RCIPS issued a press release asking the public to help them find 34-year-old Jamaican national Norval Maconia Barrett.
They’re advising anyone who sees him to use caution as they believe he could potentially be dangerous.
In 2010 he was convicted of robbing a gas station with an imitation firearm. He was acquitted in another robbery case.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or police on 949-4222. They can also call the anonymous Crime Stoppers tipline at 800-TIPS (8477).

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Kevin Morales

Kevin Morales

Cayman 27 Sports Producer Kevin Morales is an award-winning journalist with more than 12 years of experience. Kevin is a Milwaukee, Wis., native. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in journalism in 2005 from the University of Minnesota. He's a proud father and a loyal fan of the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers, Milwaukee Bucks and U of M Golden Gophers.

Baptist Health International 300×250 – Side
Cayman National Bank
Kirk Freeport1
Clean Gas
Cleveland Clinic
Advertise With Us
Premier League
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: