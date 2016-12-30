Iconz launch 2016

Lastnight was the Iconz launch right here at Camana Bay.

The stage was set and so were the ladies who showed off their costumes which represented the themes Utopia and Shangri-La.

The Hurleys Media sponsored event happened outside Abacus and Z99’s Jason Howard was the emcee for the evening. DJ Mars from Irie FM provided the tunes for entertainment.

Sisters, Rachel Smyth and Paige Smyth created Iconz Cayman which is a carnival mas which came to life with help from designer Kelly Brown. The costumes were created by veteran Carnival costume designer Devika Singh from Trinidad.

Organisers said there will also be a male collection added to the brand.

