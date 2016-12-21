India to end year as World top ranked test side

India will end the year as the world’s top-ranked test side after their whitewash against England. India won 4-0 in a serious thrashing of England.

Virat Kohli’s side humbled England by 75 runs in the fifth and final test to extend their unbeaten run to 18 matches the longest they have ever gone without a defeat.

The series win took India to 120 points in the ICC standings, 15 points ahead of second-placed Australia, while England’s defeat saw them slip from second to fifth position.

India have also registered series wins against the West Indies and New Zealand this year as part of their unbeaten run.

Virat Kohli says, “They want to see test matches getting to a conclusion, not ending in boring draws and stuff like that. Even if it’s a draw it has to be competitive one, so that’s something the crowd wants to see and that’s the kind of cricket that we have provided over the past few months. That’s why we see so many people coming and want to watch this Indian team play, because they understand what they going to get on field, it’s not going to be the kind of cricket that’s not going to take the game anywhere, it’s going to be played with a vision to win.”

India have excelled in five straight series under Kohli and are now unbeaten in 18 tests beating their previous best-ever run of 17 matches which was set back in 1987.

