Jamaica wins NCB T20 Challenge Trophy

The favorites of the 2016 NCB T20 Challenge Trophy have claimed the title.

Jamaica earned a 86-run victory in the finals at the Smith Road Oval on Sunday against Guyana. After winning the toss Jamaica’s Captain Paul Manning opted to bat first. Jamaica laid a solid foundation with 156 for 4.

Guyana would have had to pull off the highest run chase of the tournament to win the title, but that was not to be as Guyana struggled to get going.

Jamaica’s Manning was named the final’s man of the match, while Deno McInnis was named the most valuable player of the Challenge Trophy.

Earlier in the day, Jamaica beat Cayman Islands and Guyana beat World Stars. Other teams that participated in the tournament were Barbados, India and Sri Lanka.

Cayman cricket will now be focusing their efforts on a training squad for the national team.

