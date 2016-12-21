James Burch gets in the ring to raise funds for Hart for Hearts Foundation

One white-collar boxer is putting on his gloves in front of thousands of spectators for the Island Rumble 2017, all in hopes of raising awareness for the Hart for Hearts Foundation.

Cayman 27’s Jade Webster caught up with James Burch to hear a bit more about the big fight.

James Burch, may have to be the best boxer he can as he puts on his gloves to square up as part of what could be the biggest sporting event Cayman has seen.

“I think in my head, I’m an awesome boxer.” He added, “With Manny Pacquiao coming to the Island and this huge event I thought it was a perfect time to maybe do something to raise some funds and give back with all the support we had from people here in Cayman.”

Burch and his family received support was for his 6-year-old son, Archie,who has faced serious heart complications.

“My first son, Archie who was born in Cayman, had a heart problem and we were evacuated to Miami within about 12 hours.”

Archie had 2 heart operations in the UK, where he underwent open heart surgery at Great Ormond Street Hospital, when he was 9 months old. The family was able to use their insurance along with the generosity of friends and family, but for many families on island, they aren’t so lucky. That’s where the Hart for Heart Foundation comes in.

Ben Hart, Founder of Hart for Heats, says “We’ve experienced a pretty similar path with our children. My son was born with a rare heart defect and we were off island for a few months.We had the support of our friends and family and we were very fortunate for that, but there are other Cayman families who aren’t as fortunate. That’s the reason why we’ve started the initiative.”

Hart for Hearts provides help to local families with children with heart defects who need funding to assist them with the expenses insurance won’t cover, so Burch is hoping to help by getting in the ring for his biggest fight yet.

Burch says, “It was offered up as a once in a lifetime opportunity, do you want to sort of have a go at a charity fight in front of Manny Pacquiao in front of a huge crowd and I said yes a number of months ago. Now with three weeks left to go, I’m not too sure. I would just want to raise as much as I possibly can..Anything that can be giving in to people in that situation is appreciated but its life saving, its genuinely life saving.”

With less than 20 days away from the big fight, Burch says he will be as fit as he’ll ever be, all for saving hearts. Till then its chin down, hands up.

Burch has raised over $5,000 Hart for Hearts, which is affiliated with the Cayman Islands Heart Fund and will also be supporting another non-profit organization RB Baby Foundation.

The Island Rumble 2017, will be held at the Truman Bodden Sports Complex on Saturday January 7th.

To donate to Harts for Hearts, please click here.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

Print

