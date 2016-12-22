Junior golfers posted solid results at the Doral-Publix Junior Golf Classic

A record of 12 junior golfers tee’d off at the Doral-Publix Junior Golf Classic in Miami on December 18 and 19. The golfers were matched with some of the top golfers from 14 countries across North, South and Central America, Europe and Africa.

Following a strong 9th place finish at the IMG Junior World Championships – Florida Challenge, Justin Hastings placed 11th in a very competitive field of 66 golfers in the Boy’s 12-13 age group at Doral. Shooting 154 for the two rounds, Justin was pleased to finish ahead of three golfers who had placed ahead of him at the IMG tournament. Tom Dickens and Todd Purton also posted solid results in this age group.

Holly McLean and Lauren Needham represented the girls. Holly played two 9-hole rounds in the Girl’s 10-11 category posting a 40-42 for a 3-way tie for 9th place in a field of 30 golfers. Doral was Lauren’s first experience playing in a major tournament outside of Cayman, and she was pleased with her results after two rounds of 18-holes in the Girls 12-13 category.

Five boys played in the 8-9 age group, each playing two 9-hole rounds over the two-day tournament. Danny Lyne shot 44-38 to take 22nd place in a field of 47 golfers. Zach Brooks, Sam McLean, Luke Dodson and Josh Dickens also played well in the tournament.

James Bould and Andy Hastings played two 18-hole rounds in the Boy’s 10-11 age group. The boys placed well in a competitive field of 46 boys.

Joe Purton plays in the Boys 15-17 age group on December 20 and 21.

Junior golfers will continue their competitive season with the third round of the Digicel Junior Golf series and the third of four rounds of the Junior National Team Qualifiers taking place in January.

