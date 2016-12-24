Kvitova determined to play again after knife attack

Twice Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova said on Friday (December 23) she would do everything she could to return to tennis after suffering a hand injury in a knife attack that will keep her out of the sport for at least six months.

Kvitova was wounded on Tuesday when she fought off an intruder at her home in the Czech Republic, damaging all the fingers on her left playing hand.

The world number 11 addressed the media directly for the first time on Friday after an operation to repair the tendons in her hand and was determined to get back to playing.

“I will use all my energy to focus on my recovery and will give everything I can to return to the sport I love as soon as possible. Yesterday morning during the session with my doctor I was able to move the fingers on my left hand which I think was the biggest gift I could have – to feel the fingers and this was the greatest Christmas present I could have wished for.”

News of the attack on Kvitova this week shocked the tennis world. The hard-hitting 26-year-old rose to world number two in 2011 when she won the first of her two Wimbledon singles titles.

She had been a virtual fixture in the top 10 before slipping somewhat this season. However, she showed improved form in recent months, winning the Wuhan Open title in October and the season-ending WTA Elite trophy in November.

Media have reported the intruder into her apartment had posed as a boiler inspector to get in. Police are still searching for her attacker. The attack has been described as a random act with Kvitova not specifically targeted.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

Print

