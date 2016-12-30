Landfill tyre clearing to begin soon

Among Government’s new year’s resolutions, cutting into the mountain of tyres at the landfill.

Health Councillor Roy McTaggart says work to meet that goal will start early in the new year.

The project has not started due to contract delays and lack of equipment.

But Mr McTaggart says all the pieces are in place now to begin removing the eye sore and health hazard.

“It frustrates you to some degree the time that it has taken to get you here to get and to get the contract awarded and to get everything in place, but you know I really feel optimistic now and I’m happy and I hopeful that at last we are going to see these things start,” McTaggart says.

The shredded tyres will be purchased and used for bedding at the planned ironwood golf course.

