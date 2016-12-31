Legislators wade through close to 70 bills

As we continue to look back at the year that was 2016 we turn to the Legislative Assembly and bills that made it into the law books and those that didn’t at least for now.

From sweeping changes to the way we vote to protecting the most vulnerable in society. Government kept legislators busy in and out of the LA.

Bills, bills, bills… Our lawmakers may lack the dance moves and stage presence of Destiny’s Child, but they made up for it on the LA floor passing close to 70 bills in 2016.

Topping that lengthy list of legislative changes the Election Law amendments introducing one person one vote and 19 single member constituencies.

“There is no obstacles from a legal perspective for us to carry out that mission in May of next year,” said Wesley Howell, Supervisor of Elections.

Another key legislative change that created waves was the legalised use of cannabis oil in Cayman which Premier Hon. Alden McLaughlin acknowledged would face sourcing challenges because marijuana remains an illegal drug.

“Even in certain parts of the United States where the drug may be available like California from a Federal standpoint it is still not generally legal so getting it shipped from places like California still poses great challenge,” the Premier said.

Also in the LA were legal changes giving protection to those living with disabilities. The Solomon Webster Disabilities Bill was hailed as a major step for one of the most vulnerable group in Cayman.

“We are all human so we should treat each other all the same. We as people who have disabilities get a say in what should go right for us and how people should treat us in a certain manner,” said Justin Wright, trainee at Sunrise Adult Training Centre.

The Education Bill, revamping Cayman’s education system was also passed, as well as sweeping changes to the pension regime which has left many ex-pat workers worried.

One significant bill that was listed on the agenda but was pulled at the last-minute was the Legal Practitioners bill due to outcry from the legal fraternity. That bill returns in the next LA sitting. The date for the next sitting of the LA is yet to be announced, but key bills to look out for include the Ombudsman Bill which removes the Information and Complaints Commissioner, as well as, Police complaints.

