McTaggart: new nurses bill right on time

Cabinet has approved the Nurses Regulations of 2016 days ago and Health Councillor Roy McTaggart said the move comes at the perfect time.

Mr. McTaggart said the regulation which provides nursing students in the Cayman Islands with proper accreditation is now in effect and on schedule before the next crop of nursing students graduate from the University College of the Cayman Islands. (UCCI)

He believes the bill will help bolster the number of Caymanian nurses who are pursuing degrees right here on island especially as the first cohort of nursing students are set to graduate in June 2017 and with elections approaching.

“We’ve done it with some little time to spare to allow for it so I’m really happy about it just one of the things I’ve had on my plate to try and finish before the elections and wanna get it dealt with and get it in place,” The Health Councillor explained.

Mr. McTaggart said to his knowledge the bill does not contain any discrepancies at this point which causes him serious concern for the welfare of nurses.

