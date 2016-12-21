Miss Cayman returns home

Miss Cayman Islands, Monyque Brooks returns home from Miss World 2016.

Spending a month in Washington DC, Monyque got to experience competing against 119 women from around the world, falling short of qualifying for the top 20.

When asked to give a little help to whomever serves as Miss Cayman Islands next year, she gave some timeless advice.

“She just needs to be herself, you can’t go away to an international pageant trying to be like anyone else, because for the most part, being Cayman kind and representing who we are as a people is what people will like the most.” Miss Cayman, Monyque Brooks.

Monyque is not done yet competing on the world stage. There’s still the Miss Universe Pageant, and she’ll be leaving on January 7th for that event in the Philippines.

