No charges yet in shooting

No charges yet in Boxing day shooting outside Fete nightclub.

Police confirm the 23-year-old arrested for the attempted murder on Thursday remains in custody.

His victim, an 18-year-old man, is in stable condition at hospital.

The incident happened early Monday morning outside Fete nightclub on West Bay Road where the victim was shot multiple times. Shots were also fired at a nearby motorcycle. A mobile police unit remains outside the club.

No suspects have been arrested in the second shooting on Monday outside Super C’s Restaurant a 31-year-old man was shot in that incident. Police have said they believe the shootings to be gang-related.

