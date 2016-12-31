Premier League
No charges yet in shooting

December 30, 2016
Reshma Ragoonath
No charges yet in Boxing day shooting outside Fete nightclub.

Police confirm the 23-year-old arrested for the attempted murder on Thursday remains in custody.
His victim, an 18-year-old man, is in stable condition at hospital.
The incident happened early Monday morning outside Fete nightclub on West Bay Road where the victim was shot multiple times. Shots were also fired at a nearby motorcycle. A mobile police unit remains outside the club.
No suspects have been arrested in the second shooting on Monday outside Super C’s Restaurant a 31-year-old man was shot in that incident. Police have said they believe the shootings to be gang-related.

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

